South Korea Constitutional Court to rule on Yoon's impeachment on Apr 4

SEOUL: South Korea's Constitutional Court, which is reviewing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, will announce its decision on whether to remove him from office permanently or reinstate him on Friday (Apr 4), the court said in a statement on Tuesday.

The court said the ruling will be delivered at 11am (10am, Singapore time) and a live broadcast of the session will be permitted.

Yoon was impeached by parliament on Dec 14 after being accused of violating his constitutional duty by declaring martial law in early December with no justifiable grounds.

The suspended leader has said he never intended to fully impose military rule but instead meant to sound the alarm over the opposition Democratic Party's abuse of its parliamentary majority that he argued was threatening to destroy the country.

In his final statement before the court ended arguments on Feb 25, Yoon also said his decision to declare martial law was an appeal to the people to overcome "anti-state forces", pro-North Korea sympathisers and opposition gridlock.

The won reversed earlier losses to turn higher against the dollar after the announcement of the ruling date. The stock market's benchmark KOSPI was up 1.5 per cent after the announcement of the ruling, after pairing earlier gains to 0.5 per cent.

The court, which currently has eight justices with one seat vacant, can decide to oust Yoon only when six or more judges agree, according to South Korea's constitution.