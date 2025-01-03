South Korea's acting president vows continued cooperation with US, Japan

SEOUL: South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok vowed to continue trilateral cooperation with Japan and the United States, saying on Friday (Jan 3) his country's diplomacy remains steadfast despite an unprecedented political crisis at home.

Choi was speaking to the US ambassador to the Asian country and the commander of US Forces Korea, as they exchanged views on the bilateral alliance and the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, Choi's office said in a statement.

"Despite the difficult situation, our foreign affairs and security policy will continue to be pursued based on the strong alliance with the United States without wavering," Choi said.

He told Ambassador Philip Goldberg and Commander Xavier Brunson that the two countries should make mutually active efforts for cooperation between them and with Japan to continue, according to the statement.

Choi, the country's finance minister, has been acting leader since Dec 27, after the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who had stepped in after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and suspended from his duties over his short-lived martial law order earlier in the month.

Yoon also faces criminal investigation for insurrection over the Dec 3 martial law bid. On Friday, authorities tried to arrest Yoon but failed after a tense six-hour stand-off.

Strengthening long-strained ties with neighbouring Japan, a fellow US ally, has been among Yoon's top foreign policy priorities.