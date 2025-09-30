South Korea's Lee, outgoing Japan PM Ishiba hold talks on global trade, North Korea

SEOUL: The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed on Tuesday (Sep 30) to work together to tackle global trade turmoil while reaffirming their commitment to denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula, a South Korean presidential spokesperson said.

President Lee Jae Myung hosted Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on a goodwill visit to highlight the neighbours' commitment to improve once-frosty ties and cooperate more closely on trade.

"The two leaders shared the view that ... Korea and Japan, as neighbours and global cooperation partners with similar positions, should act together to address challenges," the spokesperson, Kang Yu-jung told a press briefing after they met.

The effort to resolve challenges facing the international community comes amidst a turbulent geopolitical environment and trade order, she said, adding that both reaffirmed commitment to the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said there was no reason to avoid talks with the United States if it stopped insisting that his country give up nuclear weapons, but he would never abandon the nuclear arsenal to end sanctions.

SECURITY, TRADE ISSUES

Lee has engaged with Japan on security and trade issues, continuing his predecessor's policy of cautious rapprochement after years of tension over Japan's wartime history.

"As the world becomes increasingly difficult, I believe that coordination and exchange between our close neighbours are truly crucial," he said in opening remarks.

Ishiba said he hoped Korea and Japan would continue to work together more closely than any other countries do.

Ishiba, whose Liberal Democratic Party is set to pick a new leader on Oct 4 who is likely to become prime minister, met Lee in the southern city of Busan during his two-day visit.

Ishiba is a unique figure in the Japanese ruling party and South Korea looked forward to his continued role in helping two-way ties after he steps down, Lee's national security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, told a briefing on Monday.