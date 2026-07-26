Southern China drenched as Typhoon Noul makes landfall

HONG KONG: Typhoon Noul made landfall early on Sunday (Jul 26) in southern China, bringing heavy rain and gale-force winds across Guangdong province and neighbouring Hong Kong, prompting the cancellation of flights at Hong Kong's international airport.

Noul, which means the glow of sunrise or sunset in Korean, is the 12th typhoon in the Pacific this year and the third to hit China this month. It has forced the relocation of more than 340,000 people in Guangdong province, authorities said on Saturday.

Guangdong suspended some train services Saturday morning, with all train services in the province halted on Sunday, CCTV said.

Schools in Guangdong's Chaozhou city were instructed to suspend on-campus activities, according to local media reports.