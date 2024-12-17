Taipei mayor calls for reduced tensions during rare visit of Chinese officials

TAIPEI: The mayor of Taiwan's capital told visiting Chinese officials on Tuesday (Dec 17) he hoped for peace and wanted less of the "howls of ships and aircraft" around the island, saying dialogue trumps confrontation.

China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, sends warplanes and warships near the island on an almost daily basis, and held a new round of mass military activities last week.

Addressing the annual Taipei Shanghai City Forum with Shanghai Vice Mayor Hua Yuan in attendance, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an used poetic language to say he wished for peace across the Taiwan Strait.

"More dialogue and less confrontation; more olive branches of peace and less sour grapes of conflict. More lights from fishing boats to adorn the sunset; less of the howls of ships and aircraft," Chiang said.

"I always say that the more tense and difficult the moment, the more we need to communicate," he added.

China has continued to send warplanes and warships into the strait even with the forum taking place, with Taiwan's defence ministry saying on Tuesday morning that in the past 24 hours it had detected 10 military aircraft and seven warships.

Chiang is from Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang, which traditional favours close ties across the Taiwan Strait although it denies being pro-Beijing. He is widely considered a future presidential contender.

The forum, first held in 2010, is one of the few high level venues for talks between Chinese and Taiwanese officials after China cut off a regular dialogue mechanism with Taiwan's central government in 2016 following the election of Tsai Ing-wen as president.