Taiwan adds China's Huawei, SMIC to export control list

TAIPEI: Taiwan's government has added China's Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) to its export control list, which includes other proscribed organisations like the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

Inclusion on the economy ministry's trade administration's strategic high-tech commodities entity list means Taiwanese companies will need government approval before exporting any products to the companies.

The companies were included in an updated version of the ministry's trade administration's website late on Saturday.

Neither company nor the economy ministry immediately responded to requests for comment outside of office hours at the weekend.