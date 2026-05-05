Taiwan won't give in to pressure, president says on return from Eswatini

CHINA LIKENED LAI TO A "RAT"

There was no immediate response from the Chinese government, which last week likened Lai to a "rat" for his "skulking" visit to Eswatini.

Lai's aircraft, the same A340, left Eswatini on Monday for Taiwan, taking a long route over the bottom part of the Indian Ocean, avoiding the flight information regions of Mauritius and ​Madagascar, which both have deep economic and diplomatic ties with Beijing.

The aircraft then flew over Australia's Christmas Island, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, before entering Taiwan airspace for arrival into Taoyuan, according to flight tracking apps.

Lai was accompanied on his flight by Eswatini Deputy Prime Minister Thulisile Dladla, whom he said had ensured he and his delegation travelled safely to and from Eswatini.

Dladla had been in Taipei only last week as the king's special envoy.

"This visit is not merely exercising diplomacy rights between states in order to foster friendly relations, it is also a demonstration of Taiwan's will to uphold international order with all like‑minded countries," Lai said.

China has ramped up its efforts to squeeze Taiwan's international space, saying Lai is a "separatist" and the island is merely a Chinese province with no right to the trappings of a state.

Lai rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying Taiwan has a right to engage with the world.

Taiwan is a "trusted and capable" partner of the United States and Taipei's global relationships, including with Eswatini, provide significant benefits, the US State Department said of Lai's trip to Eswatini.

Prior to going to Africa, Lai's last international trip was a tour of the Pacific, including stopovers in Hawaii and the US territory of Guam, in late 2024.