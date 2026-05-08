Taiwan's parliament approves US$25 billion defence spending bill

TAIPEI: Taiwan's parliament on Friday (May 8) approved a US$25 billion defence spending bill that opposition lawmakers say will be used for US weapons, following months of political wrangling.

The result was announced by the parliamentary speaker after a final vote on the bill, which falls well short of the government's proposed budget of nearly US$40 billion.

Taiwanese lawmakers have been at loggerheads over how much to spend on improving defence capabilities against a potential attack by China, which claims the island is part of its territory and has threatened to forcibly seize it.

The Kuomintang (KMT), which is Taiwan's biggest opposition party and favours closer ties with China, as well as the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), announced Friday they would be willing to raise their defence spending proposal to NT$780 billion (US$25 billion) for US arms only.

The KMT and the TPP control Taiwan's 113-seat parliament. Only 107 lawmakers were present for the vote, which passed with 59 in favour.

President Lai Ching-te's government has proposed spending NT$1.25 trillion on defence purchases, including US arms as well as Taiwan-made drones and other weapons.

The special funds would be spread out over eight years and would be in addition to normal defence spending that is included in the government's annual budget.

Months of fighting have left the KMT deeply divided, with the party's chairperson Cheng Li-wun - who has drawn criticism from inside and outside the KMT for being too pro-China - pushing for the allocation of NT$380 billion for US weapons, with the option for more acquisitions.