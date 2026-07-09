Taiwan bets on premium coffee, with Alishan’s beans commanding some of the world's highest prices

BREWING GLOBAL AMBITIONS

That strategy is finding support among local consumers.

At San Formosan Coffee, which specialises exclusively in Taiwanese beans, owner Sylvia Lin hopes to introduce more people to coffee grown on the island.

“Our goal is to showcase the unique flavours from Taiwan's different coffee-growing regions,” she said.

Customers say the higher price is worth paying.

Coffee drinker Stephanie Lee said: “Even though it's a bit more expensive, I think it's worth it, because it's something you can only really experience here in Taiwan.”

Taiwan's appetite for coffee has also fuelled the industry's growth.

The island drinks more than 4 billion cups of coffee a year – roughly 200 cups per person, among the highest consumption rates in Asia.

The market is now estimated to be worth more than US$3 billion.

Competition is also intensifying as international brands expand their presence on the island. For instance, Japanese chain Komeda Coffee entered Taiwan in 2018 and now operates 36 outlets.

Benny Ho, founder of local chain Cama Cafe, said greater competition would ultimately benefit the industry.

“Over the next three to five years, I think Taiwan's coffee market will become even more competitive, and that's inevitable,” he added.

“More international coffee brands have entered the market recently. But I think that's a good thing. It exposes us to global competition and pushes us to keep improving in every aspect of our business.”

Beyond the domestic market, farmers and roasters are also looking to expand exports to Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea, where demand for specialty coffee continues to grow.