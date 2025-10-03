Taiwan prisons grapple with growing elderly inmate population

CHIAYI, Taiwan: At 88, he stands out in Chiayi Prison not for his crime, but for his age.

Serving a one-year sentence for improper conduct, Mr Wu is the oldest inmate within its walls — and for him, the routines of prison life have become a daily struggle.

“I lack strength. If I need to move around or do something, I need my fellow inmates to help me,” he told CNA.

“Even when I sit down to eat or try to get up, I need someone to pull me up — I just don’t have the strength.”

Mr Wu is one of about 150 inmates at the facility who are over the age of 65.

Elderly prisoners like him now account for around 6 per cent of the population at the prison — three times the proportion a decade ago.

CNA can only identify the inmates by their last names due to restrictions.