Taiwan's leader says government to propose record defence spending for 2027

TAIPEI: Taiwan's government will propose record defence spending for 2027, President Lai Ching-te said on Monday (Aug 17), as the island democracy faces growing military pressure from China.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Taipei's announcement comes as governments around the world boost defence spending in the face of intensifying conflicts, and growing concern about the United States' commitment to the Asia-Pacific region.

"Next year's total defence budget - including both the annual budget and the special budget - will exceed NT$1 trillion for the first time, reaching NT$1.1225 trillion (US$35.2 billion)," Lai said in a statement issued by the Presidential Office.

Defence spending will account for more than 3 per cent of gross domestic product, Lai said.

Taiwan has been boosting defence spending for years and acquiring smaller and more nimble weaponry, including drones, to enable its military to wage asymmetric warfare against China.

Under intense US pressure to cough up more on security, Lai's government has vowed to increase defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP by 2030.