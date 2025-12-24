Taipei knife attack: Suspect had no income and relied on financial support from his mother, police say

TAIPEI: The 27-year-old suspect behind the violent attacks at Taipei Main Station and near Zhongshan Station had no income and was living off savings and financial support from his mother, police investigations have revealed.

The findings shed light on how Chang Wen, who was unemployed and living alone, sustained himself and funded months of preparation before carrying out a stabbing spree on Dec 19 that killed three people and injured 11 others.

Chang himself died after jumping off a building. Police have preliminarily ruled out terrorism and believe he acted alone.

Investigators found a bank account under Chang’s name, with records showing that his only income came from transfers made by his mother, according to local news outlet Taipei Times, citing police.

A lump sum of NT$450,000 (US$14,325) was transferred to his account in March 2023, followed by quarterly transfers of between NT$30,000 and NT$60,000 until October this year, bringing the total to about NT$820,000.

Chang relied solely on these regular sums after he lost his job as a security guard in August 2023, Lu Chun-hung, head of the Taipei Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, told a press conference on Tuesday (Dec 23).

He had nearly depleted his finances before his death, with only NT$39 in his savings account, Lu said.

Investigators also confirmed that the equipment and weapons Chang amassed for the Dec 19 attack were purchased from online shopping platforms.

Police seized a total of 13 knives, including three long knives that cost NT$2,300 to NT$2,700 a piece, as well as 10 short knives each priced at about NT$600, Lu said.

It remains unclear how much of the stockpiled arms and tools were used in the Dec 19 knife and smoke-bomb attack, which spanned Taipei’s main station, an underground shopping district and Zhongshan station.

Police believe Chang began planning the deadly assault as early as April last year, based on a timeline of his online purchases.

Chang’s parents have apologised for his actions and pledged full cooperation with investigators.

On Tuesday afternoon, the couple, whose names were not disclosed, knelt outside a funeral parlour where an autopsy had been performed on Chang’s body, expressing remorse to the public.