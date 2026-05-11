Trump and Xi set for talks spanning Iran, nuclear, trade and AI

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to discuss Iran, Taiwan, artificial intelligence and nuclear weapons as they weigh extending a critical minerals deal, according to US officials previewing Trump's two-day visit to China this week.

The leaders of the world's two largest economies will hold their first face-to-face talks in more than six months as they try to stabilise ties strained by trade, the US and Israeli war with Iran and other areas of disagreement.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday (May 13), ahead of talks set to take place Thursday and Friday. It will be his first trip to China since 2017.

AGREEMENTS ON PLANES, AGRICULTURE AND TRADE

The US and China are expected to agree to forums to facilitate mutual trade and investment, while China is expected to announce purchases related to Boeing airplanes, American agriculture and energy, the officials said.

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Plans for a Board of Trade and Board of Investment may be formally announced at the meeting, but those mechanisms may need subsequent work before they can be implemented, one of the officials said.

The two countries will also discuss lengthening a truce in their trade war that allows rare earth minerals to flow from China to the US, though it is not yet clear if that agreement will be extended this week, that official said.

He nonetheless expressed confidence that the deal, which was struck last autumn and remains in effect, will eventually be extended.

"It doesn't expire yet," the official told reporters. "I'm confident we'll announce any potential extension at the appropriate time."

China's embassy in Washington declined to comment.