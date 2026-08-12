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Rain pounds Beijing as Typhoon Dolphin sweeps through China
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East Asia

Rain pounds Beijing as Typhoon Dolphin sweeps through China

Beijing has shut 150 tourist attractions and suspended 250 bus routes.

Rain pounds Beijing as Typhoon Dolphin sweeps through China

Cars drive through a partially flooded street in the wake of Typhoon Dolphin, in Beijing's Changping district, China, on Aug 12, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)

12 Aug 2026 03:01PM (Updated: 12 Aug 2026 03:19PM)
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BEIJING: China's strongest typhoon this year lashed wide swathes of the country, battering the capital with bouts of intense rain that flooded key roads and stranded vehicles, after setting new rainfall records in central and eastern provinces.

The world's second-largest economy is increasingly battling destructive weather that scientists link to climate change, especially this year, as an emerging El Nino pattern boosts temperatures and fuels more frequent and intense typhoons.

The capital declared its second-highest rainstorm warning, suspending 250 bus routes and shutting 150 tourist attractions, while 10 subway lines ran at reduced speed, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday (Aug 12).

The downpours turned a multi-lane roadway in Beijing into a virtual river, bringing traffic to a standstill with cars and buses partially submerged, video images showed on China's Rednote.

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A worker monitors floodwaters being drained through a sewer amid Typhoon Dolphin at Beijing's Central Business District, China, on Aug 11, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

Its northern district of Changping received the highest hourly rainfall on Wednesday, authorities said, being doused with 90.7mm within an hour after 9am.

The typhoon has weakened this week after travelling 6,000km to hit land on Sunday in the eastern province of Zhejiang, but its remnants are drawing tropical moisture deep inland, threatening floods.

Scores of cars crowded a bridge that stayed above the encroaching floods in the province's coastal city of Yuhuan after almost 200mm of rain that submerged nearby streets, social media footage verified by Reuters showed.

State media said rainfall records were shattered in parts of Zhejiang and the central provinces of Henan and Hubei this week.

Records for a single day of rain in August were smashed in the city of Wugang, home to one of China's largest steel companies, which received 209.5mm of rain, while Xiangyang received 169.1mm.

A drone view shows roads and village houses partially submerged in floodwaters, following heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Dolphin, in Yantou town, Yongjia county, Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, on Aug 10, 2026. (Photo: China Daily via Reuters)

People in northern and central regions geared up for more days of rain from the remnants of the storm's vast rain bands.

Chinese meteorologists are reaching for a new generation of artificial intelligence weather models to bolster traditional forecasting systems and beef up resilience to extreme weather.

Each year, extreme rainfall causes billions of dollars in economic losses as manufacturing is disrupted and crops are washed away.

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Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Typhoon Dolphin China extreme weather typhoon flood climate change
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