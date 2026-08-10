Typhoon Dolphin weakens but disrupts travel in east China

BEIJING: The weakening Typhoon Dolphin brought heavy rain and grounded hundreds of flights on Monday (Aug 10) in eastern China, where authorities said more than a million people have been evacuated over the past few days.

The weather system has lost power after making two landfalls along the coast of Zhejiang province on Sunday, with China's National Meteorological Centre (NMC) issuing its least severe typhoon alert on Monday morning.

However, the NMC warned that parts of east and central China would continue to receive heavy rain for the next day.

Authorities issued their most severe flash flood alert for parts of eastern and southern Zhejiang on Monday, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Shanghai's two main passenger airports saw 943 flights cancelled, the airport authority said in an online post.

Public transport services, including many local trains, have been suspended in the financial hub.

Zhejiang's Ningbo international airport will resume flight operations from midday (12pm, Singapore time) but warned that some journeys may still be delayed or cancelled since the effects of the typhoon have "not yet completely dissipated".

Provincial capital Hangzhou resumed subway services on Monday morning, after halting some train operations on Sunday.