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US senator urges Taiwan parliament to pass stalled defence spending plan
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East Asia

US senator urges Taiwan parliament to pass stalled defence spending plan

US senator urges Taiwan parliament to pass stalled defence spending plan

US Senator Jim Banks walks through the Senate Subway in the US Capitol Building during a procedural vote on Mar 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via AFP)

09 Apr 2026 10:26AM
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TAIPEI: Taiwan's parliament should pass a stalled special defence budget to send a signal to China and the world that it is serious about peace through strength, US Senator Jim Banks said during a meeting with President Lai Ching-te in Taipei.

Lai last year proposed US$40 billion in extra defence spending to counter China, which views the island as its own territory.

Parliament, where the opposition has a majority, is continuing to debate the government's plan and competing, less expensive proposals.

According to a video of the meeting provided by Lai's office, Banks, a Republican who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, told him on Wednesday (Apr 8) that the Taiwanese president was providing leadership in expanding defence spending similar to that of US President Donald Trump, who has proposed US$1.5 trillion in defence spending.

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"But your Legislative Yuan has to do its part and pass the special budget, and that's one message that I want to send to your leadership," he added, using the formal name for Taiwan's parliament.

"When you pass the special budget in the legislature, that is a signal to China, and to the rest of the world, that Taiwan is serious about peace through strength," Banks said. "I appreciate President Lai's leadership in making that happen."

A separate group of US lawmakers gave a similar message during a visit to Taipei last week.

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's largest opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), is currently on a visit to China where she could meet President Xi Jinping.

The KMT says it supports defence spending but will not sign "bank cheques" and that dialogue with Beijing is equally important.

China refuses to speak to Lai, saying he is a "separatist". He rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Banks was one of a group of 37 bipartisan US lawmakers who in February wrote to senior Taiwanese politicians expressing concern about parliament stalling defence spending plans.

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Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Taiwan China United States
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