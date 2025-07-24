US-South Korea trade talks postponed over Bessent schedule as tariff deadline looms

SEOUL: Talks between top South Korean and US officials to negotiate over United States President Donald Trump's tariffs have been postponed due to a scheduling conflict for US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, South Korea's finance ministry said on Thursday (Jul 24).

The two sides will reschedule the meeting between Bessent and South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, as well as the top trade envoys of both countries, as soon as possible, the ministry said.

Koo was set to board a flight for Washington on Thursday to attend the meeting on Friday in the hope of hammering out a deal that would spare Asia's fourth-largest economy from Trump's punishing 25 per cent tariffs set to take effect on Aug 1.

The sudden announcement by the finance ministry an hour before Koo's departure cast fresh doubts about whether Seoul would be able to pull off an agreement to avert US import duties that could hit some of its major exporting industries.

The benchmark Kospi stock index trimmed early gains to trade up 0.7 per cent as of 1.34am GMT (9.34am, Singapore time), as auto and auto parts makers fell on news of the postponed talks, with Hyundai Motor dropping as much as 1.8 per cent.

Washington gave no further details for postponing Friday's meeting, the finance ministry said, though US officials are embroiled in a flurry of different negotiations.

Bessent was set to meet China's Vice Premier He Lifeng in Sweden for a new round of trade talks ahead of the Aug 12 deadline set for Beijing. Washington is also moving towards a deal with the European Union.