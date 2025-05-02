'Living perfectly well without American goods': Why more Chinese shoppers support local brands

SINGAPORE: Yu, a 32-year-old internet and trade worker from Hangzhou, used to drive around in a German-made Porsche 718.

She has since traded that for a grey six-seater by leading Chinese EV maker Li Auto, which she said boasts better “smart driving” and navigation features, delivering a superior overall experience.

The price and prestige might not be the same, said Yu, who wished to be identified only by her first name - but her shift to domestic Chinese-made products has not stopped at car choices.

“My husband and I were joking the other day and counting how many American brands we had at home - turns out it was only MacBooks and iPhones and even those were made in China.”

Another Chinese consumer, working in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, told CNA that many in China were “living perfectly well without American goods”.

“Phones, computers, routers, watches are all from Huawei, my TV is from TCL Technology and my air-conditioner is from Gree,” said the worker, who asked not to be named, referring to two major Chinese electronics manufacturers from Guangdong province.

“Good quality, good service and fair prices - if US-made goods met those criteria, I’d choose them too.”

“The last time I saw a truly American product was a few days ago at Costco in China,” he said. “(It was) US beef but I didn’t buy any because it tastes gamey and has that mad-cow precedent.”

FROM EXPORTING GLOBALLY TO BUYING LOCALLY

A dramatic shift is underway as a result of US President Donald Trump’s multi-front trade war, with Chinese brands, exporters and companies pivoting to the massive domestic consumer market to sell and promote their products originally bound for overseas.

Chinese consumers have also been increasingly embracing local goods and brands over foreign products, experts told CNA.

“This domestic substitution is a long-term strategy, not just targeting American brands or products,” said Dan Wang, China director at the Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy.

“The idea (for Chinese consumers) is to substitute as much as possible to be self-sufficient and US brands certainly hurt the most because of the bilateral tensions.”