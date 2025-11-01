China's Xi to meet South Korean leader, capping APEC summit

GYEONGJU, South Korea: Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung on Saturday (Nov 1), capping an Asian summit at which Beijing and Washington agreed to a truce in their trade war.

On the final day of his first trip to South Korea in over a decade, Xi will sit down with Lee on the sidelines of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Cooperation Organisation) summit, held this year in the city of Gyeongju.

On Thursday, Xi met with Trump in the nearby city of Busan, with the two agreeing to dial down a trade dispute that roiled markets and disrupted global supply chains.

Trump chose to return to the United States following those talks, leaving the Chinese leader to take centre stage at a summit in which he has framed Beijing as the defender of the multilateral order against "hegemonism".

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Xi met on Friday with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the meet - the first formal talks between the two countries' leaders since 2017.

He told the Liberal leader he was determined to work together to get relations back on the "right track" and invited Carney to visit China.