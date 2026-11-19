Xi and Trump hold talks in Shenzhen amid US-China trade, technology disputes
This is the third meeting this year between Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States counterpart Donald Trump.
SHENZHEN: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his United States counterpart Donald Trump began bilateral talks in Shenzhen on Thursday (Nov 19), seeking to stabilise relations between the world's two largest economies amid persistent trade and technology disputes.
Held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the meeting is taking place at Kylin Villa, or Qilin Shanzhuang in Mandarin, a luxurious state-owned lakeside resort nestled in the hills of northwest Shenzhen.
Chinese media reported shortly after 1.30pm that the meeting had started.
Speaking at the start of the meeting, Trump said his meeting with Xi would be productive, and that the Chinese leader was his friend and they share a "special relationship".
Trump said the Board of Trade that he and Xi agreed to form at their summit in Beijing in May had brought balance to the relationship between the two countries, adding that the US and China had split their tariffs in a fair way.
Xi said overall bilateral relations were stable and improving, and that he was willing to work with Trump to steer ties on the "correct course".
"We have established a new definition of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, giving it new substance based on respect, fairness and reciprocity," Xi said.
During their Beijing summit in May, Xi said he and Trump agreed to make such a relationship the “new positioning” of bilateral ties, according to the Chinese readout.
This is the third in-person meeting between Xi and Trump this year, following the talks in Beijing in May and Washington in September.
Looming large over their discussions are US restrictions on China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and Beijing’s controls on critical mineral exports.
Also under scrutiny is the durability of a fragile trade truce that has been repeatedly extended and is currently set to expire on Jan 10 next year.
Thursday’s meeting follows an exceptionally warm welcome for Trump on Wednesday. Xi personally greeted the US president at the airport, marking the first time he has personally greeted a visiting foreign leader at the airport since becoming China’s president in 2013.
The pomp-filled reception included a military honour guard and a flypast. It reciprocated Trump’s welcome for Xi at Joint Base Andrews during the Chinese leader’s US state visit in September.
In his opening remarks on Thursday, Trump acknowledged the pageantry, saying he was grateful for the "incredibly warm welcome".
The bilateral talks come before an unprecedented three-way meeting later on Thursday involving Xi, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump met Putin earlier on the APEC sidelines.
The trilateral summit is expected to focus on major international security issues, including nuclear arms control and the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran.