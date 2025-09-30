China's Zijin Gold shares soar more than 60% in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG: Shares in China's Zijin Gold International surged more than 60 per cent on its debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday (Sep 30) after raising more than US$3 billion in one of the world's biggest initial public offerings (IPO) this year.

The blockbuster opening comes as gold prices continue to hit record highs amid surging demand for the safe-haven asset to head off broader market volatility and expected US interest rate cuts.

The retail tranche of Zijin Gold's IPO was 241 times oversubscribed while the institutional tranche was 20.4 times oversubscribed, according to regulatory filings.

So far in 2025, IPOs and secondary listings worth US$23.2 billion have taken place in Hong Kong, marking the busiest year since 2021, according to Dealogic data.

The prospect of a US government shutdown and expectations has added to the upward surge for the precious metal, which hit a peak of US$3,867.89 on Tuesday.

Analysts say it could soon hit US$4,000, having piled on almost 50 per cent since the turn of the year.

Zijin Gold - a unit of Zijin Mining, China's biggest miner - rocketed 67 per cent to a peak of HK$120, valuing it at around HK$300 billion (US$38.6 billion).