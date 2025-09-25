Hong Kong reopens after Super Typhoon Ragasa, Taiwan revises death toll

HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Thursday (Sep 25) resumed flights and reopened businesses, transportation services and some schools after being lashed by Super Typhoon Ragasa, while Taiwan revised its death toll from the cyclone down to 14.

Ragasa brought Hong Kong to a standstill from Tuesday afternoon, after sweeping through the northern Philippines and Taiwan, before making landfall on the southern Chinese city of Yangjiang on Wednesday.

More than 100 people were injured in Hong Kong, where authorities imposed the highest typhoon signal 10 for most of Wednesday.

On Thursday, the city's observatory maintained its second-lowest typhoon signal 3, keeping kindergartens and some schools shut as Ragasa moved away and weakened into a tropical storm.

Huge waves crashed over areas of Hong Kong's eastern and southern shoreline on Wednesday, with widespread flooding submerging some roads and residential properties.

Seawater surged through the Fullerton hotel on the island's south, shattering glass doors and inundating the lobby. No injuries were reported, and the hotel said services were operating as normal.