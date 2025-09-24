Typhoon Ragasa bears down on southern China after killing 17 in Taiwan

HONG KONG: Typhoon Ragasa, the world's most powerful tropical cyclone this year, struck the southern Chinese city of Yangjiang on Wednesday (Sep 24) after killing 17 people in Taiwan and lashing Hong Kong with ferocious winds and heavy rains.

The typhoon was tracking towards Maoming, one of China's biggest oil refining cities, in Guangdong province.

In Taiwan, 17 people were missing in the eastern Hualien county after a barrier lake overflowed and sent a wall of water into a town, while Ragasa brought Hong Kong to a standstill.

More powerful typhoons are likely to hit southern China due to climate change, said Benjamin Horton, dean of the School of Energy and Environment at the City University of Hong Kong, after a summer of record-breaking rainfall.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The weather experienced in Hong Kong this summer is only a taste of what is to come," Horton said.