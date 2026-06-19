Where to eat, drink and explore in Athens, from ancient landmarks to modern tavernas

Strolling west from the agoras will take you through Anafiotika, a warren of narrow pathways and 19th-century whitewashed houses, and downhill to Plaka, an area that has been inhabited for more than 3,000 years. There, you’ll see Tripodon Street — so named for the bronze tripods that once lined the road to honour the winners of theatrical and musical contests — where street musicians play rebetika, a form of Greek folk music, on the guitar and the bouzouki, a stringed instrument resembling a lute. At Finewine, a wine bar just off the road, reward your wanderings with a pour of something local (from €8) and a charcuterie platter (€12). The elevated staples at Thespis, set just beneath the Acropolis, are slightly more substantial, like mastelo cheese (€12) from the island of Chios, served with a homemade tomato jam; and moussaka (€16) in a decadent bechamel sauce.

9pm | See stars onscreen and in the sky