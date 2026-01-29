India wants a seat at the global chip table - what’s standing in its way?

India currently sits in 13th place, according to World Population Review’s ranking of territories with the most semiconductor manufacturing plants in 2025, trailing far behind established hubs like Japan, Taiwan, the United States and China.

Analysts say the push reflects a strategic drive for self-reliance and geopolitical risk mitigation, as India imports 90 per cent of its semiconductor needs while navigating growing uncertainty over US export controls.

The government has rolled out a series of incentives, unveiled the first “Made in India” chip, and approved 10 semiconductor plants over the past four years.

However, past attempts to build wafer fabrication (fab) plants have failed, and key hurdles include mastering chip fabrication, building supply chains and maintaining quality at scale, while competing with lower-cost producers like China.

Experts say the challenge lies in translating ambition into sustained, on-the-ground execution.

India may take at least “10 years to become a global hub”, InCore Semiconductors co-founder and CEO G. S. Madhusudan told CNA.

At best, he said, India could capture up to 40 per cent of the global market for mature, low-cost chips; at worst, it may remain limited to lower-value activities like assembly, testing and packaging.

THE FAB PLAN: SEEING IS BELIEVING

India’s semiconductor market, currently valued at around US$50 billion, is expected to more than double to about US$110 billion by 2030, which would account for roughly 10 per cent of global chip demand.

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), an initiative focused on building indigenous chip development capabilities, has invested more than US$10 billion since 2021.

Much of that investment is directed toward India’s first wafer fabrication plant, now under construction in the western state of Gujarat by local conglomerate Tata Group and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) - expected to be completed by this year or next.

A wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor material, such as crystalline silicon, on which circuits are built – the essential foundation of a chip.

Chips power modern electronics, from smartphones and computers to AI systems.

Chipmaking spans multiple stages, from design and fabrication to assembly and packaging, with the US leading in design, Taiwan in manufacturing, and China rapidly strengthening its position in assembly and packaging.