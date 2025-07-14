Hundreds of Malaysian lawyers march to Anwar’s office over judicial appointment controversy

PUTRAJAYA: Hundreds of Malaysian lawyers marched to the office of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday (Jul 14) and handed over a letter with four key demands.

These include the immediate appointment of top judges and a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into alleged political interference in the judiciary.

The lawyers, dressed in black suits and holding placards, chanted slogans before commencing their walk to the Prime Minister’s Office at about 2.30pm, according to local news outlet Free Malaysia Today.

The Malaysian Bar, which organised the ‘Walk to Safeguard Judicial Independence’, said the walk is “not political in nature”.

Rather, it is aimed at expressing grave institutional concerns about the state of the judiciary, prolonged vacancies, the need for leadership continuity, and to call for reforms to safeguard the judiciary’s independence.

The lawyers were joined in the march by politicians from both sides of the aisle - including Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar - as well as members of non-governmental groups, with the crowd estimated to be 1,000.

The Anwar government has been under pressure in recent weeks after two top judges retired without replacement, sparking claims of disagreement between his administration and the judiciary and allegations of political interference in such appointments.