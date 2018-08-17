Newborn baby found in Hong Kong airport toilet

HONG KONG: A baby was taken to hospital after being found by a cleaner in a women's toilet at Hong Kong International Airport.

The airport received a report at 11.30am that one of its cleaners had found a "newborn baby inside a female toilet" near Gate 60 of the airport's arrivals level, a spokesperson for the Airport Authority Hong Kong told Channel NewsAsia on Friday (Aug 17).

"The Airport Authority Hong Kong informed the police immediately," said the spokesperson, adding that the baby was taken to North Lantau Hospital and the incident was handled by the police.

The baby was found inside a plastic bag, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, adding that the infant has since died in hospital.

The police are investigating the case, the report added.

