'Like a dream ... but we were also sad': Lim Guan Eng on visiting luxury yacht Equanimity

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Malaysia's finance minister Lim Guan Eng on Sunday (Aug 12) expressed his sadness for the people when he entered and saw the luxury yacht, Equanimity, allegedly owned by controversial businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

Lim, along with other Cabinet ministers, accompanied Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday to inspect the yacht which is currently berthed at Port Klang.

“It was like a dream ... but we were also sad as this was all from the people's money which we could better use for the people.

“Everything you could ever dream of is on that yacht, including items that you could never have imagined," Lim said as he was speaking at a charity event.

“But when I realised all those things were bought using the people’s money, I felt sad and angry because (the money) could have been used for the people’s benefit,” he was quoted by the New Straits Times as saying.

The luxury yacht valued at about RM1 billion was believed to be part of the assets bought using money from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Various international authorities are still trying to track down the owner of the ship, believed to be Jho Low, to assist investigations into the misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

