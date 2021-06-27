Fire sets at least 16 boats ablaze in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: A fire engulfed 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early on Sunday (Jun 27), resulting in at least 10 boats sinking and one person taken to a hospital.

The fire broke out at about 2.30am at the Aberdeen South typhoon shelter in Hong Kong, and was extinguished more than six hours later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Firefighters rescued 35 people from vessels during the fire, according to public broadcaster RTHK.

There were no reports of any injuries, although one person who felt unwell was taken to the hospital.

According to video footage shared with Reuters, fuel tanks could be heard exploding as thick smoke billowed skyward, covering the marina and neighbouring tower blocks.



The fire services department used 11 fire boat monitors, eight jets, and mobilised four breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze, according to a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

