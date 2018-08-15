Man fined for trying to open door of Malaysia Airlines plane midair

SEPANG: A man from New Zealand was fined RM6,000 (US$1,460) by a Malaysian court on Wednesday (Aug 15) for attempting to open the door of a Malaysia Airlines plane in midair.

Harry Frazer Cranwell, 32, committed the offence last Saturday during a flight from New Zealand to Kuala Lumpur where it would transit before heading to Vietnam.

According to the facts of the case, an air stewardess saw Cranwell holding the handle of an emergency door and attempting to open it.

He was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, having consumed several cans of beer and a glass of liquor during the flight.

Before handing down the sentence, Magistrate Mohamad Izwan Mohamed Noh warned Cranwell, a restaurant manager, not to repeat his actions.

He teared and nodded, saying: “I promise sir.”

In mitigation, lawyer Zaflee Pakwanteh said Cranwell was en route to Vietnam for a holiday with friends and has apologised for what he did.

The two days spent in police lockup had really taught him a lesson, the lawyer added.

Cranwell pleaded guilty to endangering an aircraft and the lives of those onboard.

He could have been fined up to RM50,000, jailed up to three years or both.