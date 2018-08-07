Former PM Najib Razak called to appear before Malaysia's anti-graft agency

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's anti-corruption agency has asked former prime minister Najib Razak, who is embroiled in a graft scandal, to appear at its office at 5pm on Tuesday (Aug 7).

He is expected to be charged with three counts of money laundering, according to the Bernama news agency, citing a source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.



He will be reportedly be released after the commission records his statement.

Najib was arrested and charged in Malaysia last month with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power related to an alleged transfer of RM42 million (US$10.3 million) into his personal account from SRC International, a unit formerly under state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).



The former leader has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after posting bail. He is scheduled to attend a pre-trial hearing in court on Wednesday.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years' jail. He also faces a minimum fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.



Najib and his family have faced intense scrutiny since a shock defeat in a May election by his former mentor-turned-foe, Mahathir Mohamad, who reopened an investigation into 1MDB after becoming prime minister.

1MDB is being investigated by at least six countries, including Singapore, Switzerland and the United States, over alleged money laundering and graft.

The US Department of Justice says an estimated US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB by high-level officials of the fund and their associates.

Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor have been barred from leaving the country.