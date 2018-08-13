Najib Razak files appeal against gag order refusal

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyers of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak on Monday (Aug 13) filed an appeal against the High Court's refusal to issue an order restraining the media and the public from publishing statements on the merits of his case.

Najib's lead counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said a notice of appeal was filed in the afternoon and a copy of it was served with the Attorney-General's Chambers as well.

The appeal will be heard at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya.

Last Friday, Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali dismissed Najib's application, saying it violates freedom of speech and that there are existing laws against those who overstep in their reporting.



Najib, 65, is facing seven criminal charges over funds belonging to SRC International totalling RM42 million (US$10 million): Three criminal breach of trust charges, three for money laundering and one for abuse of power.

He claimed trial to all the charges.

The High Court has fixed Oct 4 for case management and set 33 days from Feb 12 next year for the trial.

