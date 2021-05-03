Facebook oversight board to rule on suspended Trump account

MENLO PARK, California: Former US president Donald Trump will find out this week whether he gets to return to Facebook.

The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board said it will announce its decision Wednesday (May 5) on a case concerning the former president.

Trump's account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan 6 Capitol riots.

After years of treating Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram silenced his accounts on Jan 7, saying at the time he would be suspended “at least” through the end of his presidency.

Facebook set up the oversight panel to rule on thorny issues about content on its platforms, in response to widespread criticism about its inability to respond swiftly and effectively to misinformation, hate speech and nefarious influence campaigns.

