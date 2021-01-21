Singapore welcomes US return to Paris Agreement on climate change: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore welcomes the United States' announcement that it is rejoining the Paris Agreement on climate change, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday (Jan 21).

The US formally exited the global pact on Nov 4 last year under former President Donald Trump's administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shortly after being sworn in on Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive action, among several others, to start rejoining the agreement.

"Climate change is an existential threat to mankind and requires a concerted and sustained global response," MFA said in a press statement.

"The United States' decision to return to the Paris Agreement is a positive development that provides an important boost to ongoing global efforts to address climate change collectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It demonstrates the United States' resolve to provide global leadership for urgent climate action and to work with the international community to advance multilateral negotiations."

Singapore stands ready to work with the US, other parties to the agreement and key stakeholders to achieve the Paris Agreement's goals, said the ministry.



"As a long-standing and close partner of the United States, Singapore looks forward to expanding our bilateral and regional cooperation on climate change," it added.

