In pictures: 90 vintage, classic cars at the Fullerton Heritage precinct this weekend

The inaugural Fullerton Concours d’Elegance runs from Jun 29 to Jul 1, and will feature 90 vehicles, including the largest public display of cars from the collection of the Sultan of Johor.

SINGAPORE: If you’re a car aficionado with a passion for vintage and classic automobiles, The Fullerton Heritage precinct is where you’d want to be this weekend.

The inaugural Fullerton Concours d’Elegance will be showcasing 90 of the fanciest cars from owners in Singapore and Malaysia, as well as those from The Fullerton Hotel’s own restored Rolls-Royce fleet and from the collection of the Sultan of Johor himself.

The 1967 Lamborghini Miura from the Sultan of Johor's collection. (Photo: Aaron Chung)

The 1938 Lagonda Lightweight LG6 from the Sultan of Johor's collection. (Photo: Aaron Chung)

The three-day Concours d’Elegance event – which means “competition of elegance” – kicks off today (Jun 29) as part of the 90th anniversary celebrations of The Fullerton Building, which houses the hotel.

The 1932 Ford 32 Hot Rod from the Sultan of Johor's collection. (Photo: Aaron Chung)

The 1972 Ferrari Daytona from the Sultan of Johor's collection. (Photo: Aaron Chung)

The cars range from restored vintage models from the 1920s to classic ones from the 1970s and even current supercars. These will be on display at various areas, such as the waterfront of Clifford Square and Clifford Pier, as well as at The Fullerton Hotel and Fullerton Square.

A 1991 Lamborghini LM002 from the Sultan of Johor's collection. (Photo: Aaron Chung)

The Rolls-Royce Phantom II from The Fullerton Hotel's restored Rolls-Royce fleet. (Photo: Aaron Chung)

Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar will have 12 cars from his collection on showcase on Jul 1. It includes the 1938 Lagonda Lightweight LG6 - the only one in the world.

A 1934 Austin Seven Ulster Special. (Photo: Fullerton Concours d’Elegance)

A 1939 MGTB. (Photo: Fullerton Concours d’Elegance)

Other highlights include the 1934 Austin Seven Ulster Special, the 1935 Mercedes-Benz 500K, the 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster, the 1926 Rolls-Royce Connaught Tourer, the 1938 McLaughlin-Buick 90L Ltd, the 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II from The Fullerton Hotel’s own fleet, as well as the 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge and 2018 Ferrari Portofino.

Aside from the car showcase, visitors can also check out luxury yacht displays, family-friendly events by LEGO and Tamiya, a heritage tour, workshops and exhibitions, and various food trucks around the area.

A 1962 Ferrari 250GTE, one of the cars showcased at the Fullerton Concours d'Elegance. (Photo: Fullerton Concours d'Elegance)

A 2018 Bugatti Chiron Sport 34. (Photo: Fullerton Concours d’Elegance)

The hotel is also unveiling a Mile Zero marker to mark the building as a key point of reference for Singapore’s roads.

In line with the celebrations, the hotel has also come up with a special 90th anniversary Concours Cocktail, as well as Mile Zero cocktails, mocktails and cakes.

A 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante. (Photo: Fullerton Concours d'Elegance)

A 1959 Mercedes-Benz Ponton Cabriolet. (Photo: Fullerton Concours d’Elegance)

The Fullerton Building was gazetted as a national monument in 2015. Before it was a hotel, it famously housed the General Post Office.

A 1964 Jaguar E-Type Series 1. (Photo: Fullerton Concours d’Elegance)

A 1967 Daimler 250 V8. (Photo: Fullerton Concours d'Elegance)

“The event will be a fitting showcase that not only pays tribute to the heritage of the Grande Dame, but also celebrates the building’s continued relevance in bringing the community together,” said Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, general manager of The Fullerton Heritage.

The Fullerton Concours d’Elegance runs from Jun 29 to Jul 1. Certain areas will be open to members of the public, while others are open to pass ticket holders, which range from S$9.90 for a one-day pass to S$190 for a three-day Gold pass. For more details, visit the website here.