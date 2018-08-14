Crisp meets crispy: Why Japanese highballs and fried cutlet skewers make the perfect pairing
The latest instalment of CNA Lifestyle Experiences takes diners on a casual romp through Japan’s izakaya culture at Kushikatsu Tanaka.
SINGAPORE: As any seasoned visitor to Japan will tell you, no trip to the Land of the Rising Sun is complete without experiencing the country’s unique izakaya culture. Especially on weekday evenings, when salarymen and office ladies take to these watering holes in droves to unwind.
There, amid a convivial, occasionally boisterous atmosphere, patrons nibble on izakaya staples like yakitori – skewers of charcoal-grilled chicken – and kushikatsu, which is deep-fried skewers of meat and vegetables.
These are typically washed down with beer, sake or, increasingly, highballs. Once synonymous with Japan’s bubble economy of the 1980s, highballs fell out of favour by the end of that decade.
In recent years, however, highballs have made a strong comeback in Japan, spurred by interest from a new generation of pub-crawlers fascinated by this retro concoction.
For the uninitiated, highballs are made using an alcoholic base such as whisky or bourbon, and a non-alcoholic mixer like soda or tonic.
Japanese bartenders adhere to a ratio of three parts mixer to one part alcohol. This ideal proportion tempers the alcoholic strength, so that the drink does not overwhelm the flavours of the food. Indeed, because of the drink’s effervescence and low ABV (alcohol by volume), the refreshing beverage pairs well with pub grub.
But you do not have to travel all the way to Japan to enjoy its highball or izakaya culture.
On Aug 21, you are invited to Kushikatsu Tanaka at Clarke Quay for the latest in a series of exclusive events from CNA Lifestyle Experiences.
Famous for its fried cutlet skewers and signature dipping sauce, Kushikatsu Tanaka is one of Japan’s largest kushikatsu chains with more than 160 locations worldwide. The outlet in Singapore is popular with Japanese expats and their families, as evidenced by our recent visit.
At the event, you will be treated to a free flow of Jim Beam Highballs and yuzu-flavoured Tsukekomi Highballs, as well as a seasonal flavour specially created for the occasion.
We tried the Jim Beam Highball and found it to be on point: a good balance between bourbon and soda. It was exactly as the Japanese would enjoy it, and brought back fond memories of holidays in Tokyo.
Just for fun, we also ordered the Singapore Sling Tsukekomi Highball. Smooth, creamy, only slightly sweet, and much less potent than its namesake, it was not at all what we expected. A pleasant surprise, it went down the hatch easily.
One of the hallmarks of a good highball is its crisp, refreshing quality, which is determined by the temperature and effervescence of the soda. To this end, Kushikatsu Tanaka will serve the soda from draft machines to ensure a perfectly proportioned pour and a potent fizz.
Daisuke Shibuya, a wine and sake sommelier, will be on hand to demonstrate this and other hacks in making the perfect Jim Beam Highball.
You will also get to enjoy Osaka street food favourites such as takoyaki (griddled balls of wheat-flour batter and diced octopus) and mentaiko (pollock roe) potato salad. But there is a twist: both dishes are DIY. A container of batter and a portable griddle will be brought to your table for the takoyaki, while the salad will arrive unassembled.
As we found out, takoyaki is harder to make than it looks, but the satisfaction of having made it ourselves was reward in itself. Dipped in takoyaki sauce, the morsels of octopus-and-batter were savoury (if slightly undercooked) treats. We vowed to do better next time.
The potato salad fared better. Laden with umami notes, the mixture of potato, mayonnaise, ramen egg and mentaiko blended into a satisfying whole.
And then there was the seasonal special, unagi kushi (freshwater eel skewer). This was served alongside a platter of other kushikatsu. Each piece was coated in a light, crispy panko batter that went extremely well with the piquant, sweet-sour dipping sauce.
Comfort food, crisp, cold drinks and a lively ambience. What better way to wind down after a long day at the office? Kanpai!
