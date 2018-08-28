CNA Lifestyle Experiences: Transported to an Osaka izakaya with highballs and street snacks

Guests savoured a specially concocted Jim Beam highball and an array of authentic kushikatsu at the latest edition of exclusive CNA Lifestyle events.

SINGAPORE: A tiny corner of Clarke Quay could have passed for a side street in Japan at Kushikatsu Tanaka, where the latest CNA Lifestyle Experience was held on Aug 21.

A select group of CNA Lifestyle Facebook followers each got to bring a friend to partake in a free-flow of refreshing Jim Beam Highballs, along with an array of authentic kushikatsu – panko-breaded, fried meats and vegetables on skewers, which is native to Osaka.

Takoyaki fun with friends. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Kushikatsu, or breaded, fried, skewered snacks. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

They got to play the raucous Japanese drinking game of Chinchirorin, where they threw dice to determine whether their highballs would be served in regular or extra large glasses.



Highballs are perfect for hot nights and hot snacks. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Many hands make light work when it comes to takoyaki. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

To add to the fun, they also tried their hands at making their own takoyaki in a special mini griddle that was brought to each table. There was also a DIY mentaiko potato salad that required some vigourous pestle-and-mortar action.

DIY takoyaki. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Guests enjoying their highballs. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Wine and sake sommelier Daisuke Shibuya treated guests to a demonstration on how to make the perfect highball, complete with tips and tricks for those who want to bring the deliciousness home.

Wine and sake sommelier Daisuke Shibuya demonstrating how to make a Jim Beam highball. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

In honour of the event, he also created a special, limited-edition highball using flavours inspired by the season. Christened the Mont Blanc Highball, after the chestnut cream cakes popular in Japan, the drink was made with Jim Beam bourbon infused with roasted chestnuts, almonds, cashews and walnuts, with the addition of chestnut paste flown in from Japan.

It made for a sweet, creamy, dreamy ending to a sultry night of fun and friends.

Guests sharing a communal dining experience. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

This event was made possible by Beam Suntory. Kushikatsu Tanaka is located at 3A River Valley Road, Merchant Court, Clarke Quay Block A, #01-01B. Tel: 6258 3789