Gourmet instant noodles: Morsels' Petrina Loh shares her special Indomie Goreng recipe

CNA Lifestyle got the chef-owner to share how she levels up on her instant noodles.

SINGAPORE: Everyone knows the much-maligned instant noodles to be the poor student's staple, the post-big-night-out supper choice and all-round unhealthy guilty pleasure. But how about as a top chef’s go-to meal at the end of a long work day in a gourmet kitchen?

Yes, chefs, too, eat instant noodles. Only they cook it so much better than us.

Chef Petrina Loh of Morsels. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

The way Petrina Loh, chef-owner of Morsels, zhngs or levels up her instant noodles is a reflection of what inspires her new menu launching in July. There's a focus on umami (savouriness in Japanese) derived from different sources, and the element of fermentation by way of adding natto (Japanese fermented soybeans) to her rendition of Indomie Goreng.

And like her new sambal paste made with ume (Japanese plum) and petai (nicknamed the stink bean), Loh's Indonesia-meets-Japan Indomie Goreng recipe also attests to her penchant for marrying different flavours.

That passion is evident in the way Morsels' new menu is designed. “I’ve always been a driver of using ingredients available in Singapore that boast exotic Southeast Asian flavours, while incorporating western techniques," said the banker-turned-chef, who describes her cuisine as “experimental fusion”.



"My inspiration for every new Morsels menu has always been a reflection of the season, coupled with my research on culture and flavour,” she said. "The balance of yin and yang, the understanding of the food's properties, and how they lend themselves to both flavour and nutrition are very important to me."



For a taste of Loh's fusion and luxurious instant noodles, here's her take on Indomie Goreng.



PETRINA LOH’S INDOMIE GORENG CABE IJO WITH IKURA, NATTO AND UNI



YOU'LL NEED:

Indomie Goreng Cabe Ijo, 1 packet

1 egg

Kecap manis, 2 tbsp

Sesame oil, 1 tbsp

Sriracha, to taste

Indomie Goreng seasoning, including the accompanying kecap manis and green oil, 1 packet

Uni, as needed

Ikura, as needed

Natto, as needed

Chopped spring onion, 3 tbsp



TO MAKE:

1. Add 1 tbsp salt to a pot of water and bring to a boil.

2. Add Indomie Goreng noodles to the pot and cook till al dente. Drain the noodles and reserve some of the water.

3. In a serving bowl, mix raw egg, kecap manis, sesame oil, Indomie Goreng seasonings.



4. Add the noodle-cooking water to the seasoning and raw egg mixture. Mix well.

5. Garnish with uni, ikura, natto, spring onion.





