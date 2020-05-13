21-year-old charged after man found stabbed in Jurong West

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old Singaporean was charged on Wednesday (May 13) after a man was found stabbed multiple times in his head and body.

Edmund Kam Wei Liang was accused of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to 26-year-old Teo Jia Wei using a knife, leaving the victim with “severe bleeding”.

Court documents alleged Kam and another man, 28-year-old Teo Shou Ren, stabbed Mr Teo on Sunday evening at a small garden in front of Blk 452 Jurong West Street 42.

Both men reportedly stabbed Mr Teo “several times on his body and head using a knife” that was “likely to cause death”.

Photos online showed a man in a garden, sitting in a pool of blood. Another man was seen walking away from the injured victim.

Kam has been remanded and will return to court on May 20.

If found guilty, he faces up to up to 15 years in jail. He could also be fined, caned or both.

Teo Shou Ren, the other man named in court documents, has not been charged.

At least three other violent incidents took place on Sunday as well.

A murder investigation was launched after a 38-year-old man who was found injured along Punggol Field on Sunday died.

In Chinatown, three people were also arrested after a brawl broke out early on Sunday morning in an incident which resulted in a man being taken to hospital.



A man was reportedly assaulted in the wee hours of Sunday at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, leaving him with wounds including facial lacerations, puncture wounds on his legs and a deformity on his arm.

