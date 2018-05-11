33 injured after accident involving SMRT, SBS Transit buses in Jalan Jurong Kechil

SINGAPORE: Thirty-three people were injured after an accident involving two buses occurred along Jalan Jurong Kechil near Bukit Batok on Friday (May 11) morning.





Pictures posted online of the accident between a SMRT bus on the 970 service and a SBS Transit bus showed both buses with extensive damage.



Police said they were alerted to the accident at around 9.03am.



Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were also at the seen and added at 33 people were brought to various hospitals islandwide.

Fourteen injured passengers were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, another 14 to the National University Hospital and five to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, added SCDF.

"I heard a big bang and I saw passengers roll over the floor," said Linie Gabas Sajonia, 46, who was on the SBS Transit bus at the time of the accident.

"I saw blood on the floor and the passengers were crying."



She added: "Some passengers in the bus couldn't walk and were totally injured."

The SBS Transit bus was seen to have mounted the kerb and hit a bollard. The windshield of the bus was badly shattered and shards of glass were seen strewn on the road. The front of the of the bus was also damaged, with parts that had dislodged itself from the bus.

Similarly, the back of the SMRT bus was dented with the back window fully shattered. The lights at the back of the bus had also become dislodged.

SBS Transit apologised for the incident and added that they are assisting injured passengers.

"Five SBS Transit communications teams are now at the hospitals to render assistance to the injured.

"We are very sorry that this has happened and our priority now is the well-being of all injured passengers. We are also assisting the Police and LTA in their investigations," said senior vice president of corporate communications in SBS Transit Tammy Tan.

Police investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.