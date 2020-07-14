62-year-old man is Singapore’s 27th COVID-19 fatality; was a contact of 3 other cases

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old man has died of complications due to COVID-19, taking Singapore’s total coronavirus deaths to 27.

The man, a Singaporean, had a history of diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Tuesday (Jul 14).



Known as Case 17168, he was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Apr 30. He was a household contact of Cases 19136 and 19343, as well as a contact of Case 20058.

He died on Tuesday, said the ministry.

"Sengkang General Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them," it added.

On Tuesday, MOH reported 347 new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the national total to 46,629.

This includes seven cases in the community – one Singaporean, three work pass holders and three work permit holders. Four of these community cases are so far unlinked.

Two imported cases were also among the new cases.

