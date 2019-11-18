Man accused of murdering his mum charged with killing grandma

SINGAPORE: A man accused of murdering his mother received a fresh charge on Monday (Nov 18) of killing his grandmother.

Gabriel Lien Goh, 22, appeared via video-link in the State Courts to receive the new charge of killing his 90-year-old grandmother.

He was charged last month with murdering 56-year-old Lee Soh Mui at Block 7A Commonwealth Avenue on Oct 27.

Goh said: "I want to apologise to the relatives of my mum and grandma. I want to clarify. What happened was an accident. I had no control over my actions and I never intended for those things to happen."

District Judge Terence Tay stopped him and told him that he may want to reserve the details for later, in case he got a lawyer on board.

The prosecutor said the Institute of Mental Health had requested an extension in remand.

The judge ordered Goh to be further remanded at Changi Prison's Complex Medical Centre and to return to court on Nov 25.

Goh was arrested on the night of Oct 27 after the two women were found dead at the block in Commonwealth.

Paramedics pronounced both women dead at the scene.

It was the second reported murder case that day, with a 63-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio that morning. A 54-year-old woman was arrested in that case, and was charged with murdering the man.

If found guilty of murder, Goh could be sentenced to death.