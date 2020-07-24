Last of the accused in 18-person party in Sengkang held during circuit breaker charged, most to plead guilty

SINGAPORE: The last five people in a party accused of meeting at a couple's flat in Sengkang for an illegal social gathering during the "circuit breaker" period were charged on Friday (Jul 24).

Chee Min Hui, 27, Chua Jie Kun, 29, Jasper Tan Zhi Hong, 25, Nicman Lim Wei Fong, 25, and Peh Si Qin, 21, were each given two charges: One of leaving their flats without reasonable excuse and a second of meeting people not from their households for a social purpose.

The five are accused of leaving their flats in Tampines or Bukit Panjang without reasonable excuse between 11pm on May 8 and 1.45am on May 9.

According to charge sheets, Chua had left his Tampines flat to buy groceries in Orchard Central, but instead of heading home, went to the party at Block 295C Compassvale Crescent past 2am on May 9.

The gathering was allegedly hosted by flat residents Cassie Ong Shi Hong, 32, and Leong Chee Mun, 37.

They had earlier been charged with allowing 16 guests to visit their flat when it was prohibited, in order to "(hang) out for drinks and food".

The other guests, who left their homes in places like Punggol, Tampines, MacPherson, Sengkang and Hougang, were charged earlier this week.

They are: Cavin Liow Jun Rong, 20, Felisa Chua Jia Xuan, 23, Low Wei Hao, 25, Mandy Tan Yi Xing, 26, Jackson Tan Chia Ho, 30, Jasmin Tan Ee Lin, 30, Kho Zi Ting, 27, Moey Kai Yi, 18, Priscilia Tan Sze Hui, 31, Poh Yang Ting, 21, and the sole foreigner, Myanmar national Thant Thaw Kuang, 19.

Most of the accused are set to plead guilty to their charges next month, except for Leong, who will return for a further mention of his case on Aug 13.

It was illegal during the circuit breaker period to meet for any social gatherings, as the country stepped up regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Several such cases have been brought to court and most of them resulted in fines - seven people were fined between S$8,000 and S$9,000 over gathering at Robertson Quay; a man was fined S$4,500 after posting on Facebook about the illegal gathering he had; and nine foreign students were fined between S$2,500 and S$4,500 for meeting in an apartment.

The penalties for each count of breaking a COVID-19 regulation are a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

