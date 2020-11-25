2 men charged with defacing, removing or destroying PAP, PSP election posters

SINGAPORE: Two men were charged in court on Wednesday (Nov 25) with defacing, destroying or removing election posters belonging either to the People's Action Party (PAP) or Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Lim Song Huat, 48, was given three charges under the Parliamentary Elections Act of defacing two PAP posters and destroying a third in a single day on Jul 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is accused of defacing a poster along the service road of Woodlands Street 13 at about 9.30am by using a black pen to draw a horizontal line across the poster.

At 9.45am that day, he allegedly tore a second poster with his hands and defaced it. He is said to have destroyed a third poster along the same road just a few minutes later.



The second accused, 51-year-old Constantine Paul, was given two charges of removing PSP posters in Bukit Batok.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the night of Jun 30, he allegedly pulled down two posters that had been placed on lamp posts along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5.



Both men are set to return to court in January to plead guilty. For removing, destroying or defacing any poster or banner under the Parliamentary Elections (Elections Advertising) Regulations, they could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$1,000 or both.