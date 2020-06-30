GE2020: WP and PAP to go head to head in Marine Parade GRC

SINGAPORE: Voters in Marine Parade will decide between the People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by incumbent Tan Chuan-Jin and the Workers’ Party (WP) team led by Yee Jenn Jong when they head to the polls on Jul 10.

This will be the GRC’s first election without former Emeritus Senior Minister and Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, after he announced that he would not be standing in this year’s General Election.

Candidates from both parties successfully filed their nomination papers at Kong Hwa School on Tuesday (Jun 30). All of them are men.

The PAP’s five-member team also includes Senior Minister of State Edwin Tong, FairPrice Group CEO Seah Kian Peng, and newcomers Dr Tan See Leng and Mr Fahmi Aliman.

The new faces replace Mr Goh and Dr Fatimah Lateef, who were part of PAP’s 2015 team.

“The world is facing a crisis the likes of which we have not seen for many, many years. We need strong and effective leadership to see us through,” said Mr Tan after their candidacies were confirmed at the nomination centre at Kong Hwa School.

Mr Tong added: “This team will continue to work hard to deliver on our promises to you."

The PAP team will go up against WP’s Mr Yee, Mr Ron Tan and new faces Mr Nathaniel Koh, Mr Fadli Fawzi and Mr Azhar Abdul Latip.

Mr Yee was part of the WP team that contested Marine Parade in 2015, while Mr Ron Tan contested in Nee Soon GRC that year.

“The Workers’ Party is back," said Mr Yee after their candidacies were confirmed. "Over the last three General Elections, we contested in Joo Chiat then Marine Parade. Today, we are back with another dedicated team. We have never left.”

In 2015, the PAP team led by Mr Goh pulled ahead of the WP with 64.07 per cent of the votes. This is the third time the WP is sending a team to Marine Parade.



