GE2020: Writ of Election issued, Polling Day to fall on Jul 10

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) on Tuesday (Jun 23) said President Halimah Yacob has issued the Writ of Election for the 2020 General Election, with Polling Day to fall on Jul 10.



Under the law, Polling Day in any General Election shall be a public holiday. Every employer has to allow the electors in their staff a "reasonable period of time" for voting, said ELD.

The Elections Department also named the Returning Officer for this election as Dr Tan Meng Dui, who is the chief executive officer of the National Environment Agency.

President Halimah Yaacob earlier on Tuesday dissolved Parliament on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.



"The Prime Minister also advised that Nomination Day be on Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020, and the President has agreed," said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

In light of the COVID-19 situation, ELD encouraged candidates to use the digital services for candidates on the Elections Department website to prepare their Nomination Paper.

The digital services will enable them to check that their subscribers belong to the right electoral division, and print it before Nomination Day. The Nomination Paper may also be downloaded from the ELD website.

Hard copies of the Nomination Paper will continue to be made available at the office of the Returning Officer at ELD between 8.30am and 6pm from Monday to Friday and between 8.30pm and 1pm on Saturday.



The Nomination Paper must be filled in correctly and signed by the candidate, or group of candidates for a Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

It must also be signed by a proposer, a seconder and at least four assentors whose names appear in the current Register of Electors for the electoral division that the candidate or group of candidates seeks election.

The Nomination Paper must then be delivered in duplicate to the Returning Officer at the Nomination Place between 11am and 12pm on Nomination Day.

The candidate or group of candidates must be accompanied by a proposer, a seconder and at least four assentors when delivering the Nomination Paper.



Only candidates who meet the following conditions may be allowed to enter the Nomination Place:

The candidate has been issued a Political Donation Certificate

The candidate is accompanied by a proposer, a seconder and at least four assentors

In the case of Group Representation Constituency candidates, the relevant candidate in the group has been issued the relevant certificate from either the Malay Community Committee or the Indian and Other Minority Communities Committee

The following locations have been identified as Nomination Places: Bendemeer Primary School, Chongfu School, Deyi Secondary School, Jurong Pioneer Junior Colleage, Kong Hwa School, Methodist Girls' School, Nan Hua High School, Poi Ching School and St Anthony's Canossian Primary School.



COVID-19 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, safety precautions such as temperature screening will be put in place at the Nomination Centre.



Candidates should find a replacement if any of their subscribers is on a stay-home notice or quarantine order, has been issued a medical certificate for acute respiratory infection, or have a fever or acute respiratory infection symptoms, as they will not be allowed to enter the Nomination Centre.



A candidate who is unable or unfit to file his Nomination Paper because of these reasons may authorise a representative to file his Nomination Paper on their behalf.

The authorised representative must possess a Power of Attorney expressly authorising the representative to represent and act on behalf of the candidate at nomination proceedings.

This must include an authorisation to submit the Nomination Paper and raise objections to the Nomination Papers of other candidates. The authorised representative must also be a Singapore citizen who is entitled to vote.



ELECTION DEPOSIT

According to the Parliamentary Elections Act, the deposit per candidate is the fixed

monthly allowance payable to an elected Member of Parliament for the month

immediately before the date of dissolution of Parliament, rounded to the nearest S$500.

The deposit for a candidate for this General Election is S$13,500.



Payment of the deposit can be made any time after the issue of the Writ of Election

but must be made before noon on Nomination Day.

The deposit should be paid by electronic funds transfer through ELD’s digital services for candidates, or using bank draft or cheque certified by the bank as good for payment of the sum specified.

While payment of the deposit can be made at the Nomination Place before noon on Nomination Day, ELD "strongly encouraged" candidates to make payment of the deposit early via electronic funds transfer through ELD’s digital services for candidates.

