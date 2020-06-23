President Halimah Yacob dissolves Parliament, Nomination Day on Jun 30

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob dissolved Parliament on Tuesday (Jun 23) on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"The Prime Minister also advised that Nomination Day be on Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020, and the President has agreed," the PMO statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Polling Day will be announced by the Returning Officer."



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday that he has advised Madam Halimah to dissolve Parliament and issue the Writ of Election.



An election now will “clear the decks” and give the new Government a fresh five-year mandate to focus on the national agenda and the difficult decisions it will have to make, said Mr Lee in a televised address to the nation.



“The alternative is to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic. But we have no assurance that the pandemic will be over before this Government’s term must end next April,” he said.



Advertisement