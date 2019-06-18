Man charged in hospital with murdering his two-year-old daughter

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was charged in hospital on Tuesday (Jun 18) with the murder of his two-year-old daughter on Father's Day.

Singaporean Teo Johnboy John was given a single charge of murder in Sengkang General Hospital.

He is accused of murdering Teo Ashley Clare between 7.40pm and 11.05pm in a flat on the 11th floor of Block 163B Rivervale Crescent last Sunday.

Police received a call for help at the Sengkang flat at 10.24pm, where they found Teo in a bedroom along with his motionless child.

Teo was arrested and taken to hospital with unspecified injuries, while the girl was pronounced dead.



If found guilty of murder, he could be sentenced to death.

