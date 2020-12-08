Man, 71, given jail for insulting stepdaughter's modesty by making sexual comments

SINGAPORE: A 71-year-old man was given five weeks' jail on Tuesday (Dec 8) for insulting his 13-year-old stepdaughter's modesty by telling her he dreamt of her and wanted to perform a sex act on her.



The man, who cannot be identified in order to protect the victim's identity, was found guilty of insulting his then-stepdaughter's modesty. He denied the offence and argued that the victim and her mother had conspired to frame him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man had married the victim's mother in 2013 and the family lived in the man's flat.

According to the victim, she returned home from school on the night of Jun 21, 2017 and was home alone with her stepfather when he entered her room and said he had dreamt of her the night before.

The girl kept quiet, but her stepfather then said he had a "boner" and another phrase that she took to mean a sexual act. He added that her mother's breasts were small and he was not satisfied, and the girl resisted his advances.

However, the man continued to say that he could not control his dreams and that he "cannot tahan (withstand) already". He sat on the bed and moved closer to the victim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the victim repeatedly denied him, the man got up and told her not to tell her mother about the incident, before leaving.

When her mother got home, the victim told her what had happened, saying she was scared. Her mother grew agitated, told her not to be scared as she would find ways to resolve the situation, and confronted the accused.

The offence was not discovered at the time, even though the victim put up a private Instagram post about it. The victim and her mother left the offender's flat in July 2018, and the couple divorced about a year later.

The incident came to light only after the victim's mother lodged a police report over the offender breaching a personal protection order she had against him, and the victim recounted the incident to an investigation officer.

Advertisement

In his defence, the man claimed that the offence did not happen and that his ex-wife had conspired with the victim to frame him so she could obtain a divorce.

He also claimed that his ex-wife did so to obtain a larger share of the proceeds from the sale of the matrimonial flat and that the victim had made the Instagram post to "attract attention".

In response, the prosecution said there was a range of reasons for the victim's mother wanting a divorce, including the offender's extra-marital affairs, physical abuse and his refusal "to have conjugal relations on numerous occasions".

For insulting a woman's modesty, the man could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both. He was allowed to start his jail term on Jan 4 to hand over his work and celebrate his birthday.