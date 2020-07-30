Mother accused of killing 4-year-old daughter, burning her corpse sobs in court as she is remanded further

SINGAPORE: A woman accused of murdering her 4-year-old daughter and burning the corpse in a metal barrel sobbed in court while she was remanded for further investigations.

Foo Li Ping, 24, stands charged with murdering her daughter Megan Khung Yu Wai sometime in February this year at the Suites@Guillemard condominium.

She allegedly did so with 33-year-old Wong Shi Xiang, whose relationship with her was not revealed in court.

A few months after the killing, the pair and a third accused, Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, transported the corpse to Paya Ubi Industrial Park in May and burnt it in a metal barrel, charge sheets allege.

Chua, 30, faces a single charge of intentionally disposing a human corpse with common intention.

The trio returned to court via video-link on Thursday (Jul 30), with the police prosecutor applying to remand them further for investigations.

"Investigations are not completed yet," said the prosecutor. "They face serious charges."

Each of the three accused has hired lawyers - with Wong represented by Mr Vinit Chhabra and Chua defended by lawyer Thangavelu.

Two sets of lawyers turned up to defend Foo. Lawyer Peter Keith Fernando said Foo's cousin had approached him to act for Foo, while Foo's mother had asked counsels from Invictus Law to defend her.

Lawyers Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Marshall Lim were meant to defend Foo on a pro bono basis.

In such a situation, the accused will have to decide who represents her, said Mr Tan. He asked to speak to Foo, and the judge told him to make arrangements with the investigating officer and resolve the issue.

MAN FACES DRUG CHARGES

Wong's lawyer said his client faces other charges in relation to drugs, and the case would have been held this week. The prosecutor has asked for these drug charges to be put aside for now, said the lawyer.

Other than the offences related to the alleged murder, Wong has seven other charges, mostly arising from incidents in November 2018.

These include consuming drugs, trafficking in methamphetamine in November 2018, possessing multiple drugs and possessing two Samurai swords.

He is also accused of voluntarily causing hurt to a man in November 2018 by punching and kicking him several times.

The judge granted the applications to have all three remanded for a further week, to be taken out for investigations.

As the hearing came to a close, Foo, the mother of the dead girl, began sobbing and was led away.

If found guilty of murder, Foo and Wong can be sentenced to death, or life imprisonment, with Wong facing possible caning.

If convicted of intentionally disposing a corpse, Chua can be jailed for up to seven years. Her relation to Wong and Foo was not revealed in court.

The trio will return to court on Aug 6.